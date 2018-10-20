Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube


Commander in Chief sports stadium for Tamale- Akufo-Addo announces

The Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul will cut the sod for the construction of the stadium in November, president Akufo-Addo has said.

  • Published: , Refreshed:
play

Join the "kokonsa" clique.Don't miss a thing, get the latest updates to fuel your conversation daily

By signing up , you agree to our Privacy Policy and European users agree to the data transfer policy



Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Tamale is to get a new military sports stadium called the 'Commander in Chief sports stadum.

READ MORE: Don’t intimidate civilians – Akufo-Addo to soldiers

The Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul will cut the sod for the construction of the stadium in November, president Akufo-Addo has said.

President Nana Akufo-Addo made this known at the graduation ceremony of some 138 officers at the Ghana Military Academy at Teshie in Accra on Friday.

The move, the president said, is to boost military facilities across the country.

In addition to the sports stadium, 135 vehicles including; Nissan Hard body  pick ups, Toyota land cruiser, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, Land Cruiser pick-ups and dispatch motorbikes will be made available to the military to improve the transportation facilities of the troops.

"These vehicles will arrive within the country in the next 2 months, and I have directed the Minister for Defense to begin the second phase of the project for the asphalting of roads in the barracks,” the President said.

Is the Commander in Chief sports stadium going to be the first for the military?

The new stadium, which will be used by the Garrisons in the country, will be the second military stadium.

READ MORE: Gov't to purchase 135 Land Cruisers for army - Akufo-Addo

The El-Wak Sports Stadium is the first military stadium in the country located around Cantonments/ 37. There is also the Nicholson park which is inside Burma Camp.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Poisonous tilapia: Fishmongers secretly carted fish for 'koobi' Poisonous tilapia: Fishmongers secretly carted fish for 'koobi'
NABCO commissioning and other major news of the week NABCO commissioning and other major news of the week
NADMO warns public to be cautious when consuming tilapia NADMO warns public to be cautious when consuming tilapia
Gov't to purchase 135 Land Cruisers for army - Akufo-Addo Gov't to purchase 135 Land Cruisers for army - Akufo-Addo
Increase support for elderly - Nana Oye Lithur calls on gov't Increase support for elderly - Nana Oye Lithur calls on gov't
UN reappoints Nana Addo as Co-Chair of eminent persons to champion SDGs UN reappoints Nana Addo as Co-Chair of eminent persons to champion SDGs

Recommended Videos

Mass tilapia death: Embargo on 2 Chinese farms at Asutuare Mass tilapia death: Embargo on 2 Chinese farms at Asutuare
Christians know God but are fools – Prophet Badu Kobi Christians know God but are fools – Prophet Badu Kobi
Footballer rescues mother, 2 daughters jailed for stealing corn Footballer rescues mother, 2 daughters jailed for stealing corn



Top Articles

1 Afoko killed Adams Mahama - Prosecution chief tells courtbullet
2 Four killed in fatal car accident in Nkawkawbullet
3 uniCredit customer turns banking hall into bedroom [Video]bullet
4 Obengfo Hospital re-opens as clients troop in for servicesbullet
5 32-year-old man kills wife, child; 3 in critical conditionbullet
6 Poisonous Chinese tilapia destroyed [Video]bullet
7 First photos of newly-built Kejetia market in Kumasibullet
8 I had no idea of the judges murder in 1982 - Tsatsu Tsikatabullet
9 Highways Authority to begin arresting pedestrians who...bullet
10 Fire guts Konkomba market; one person in critical...bullet

Related Articles

Gov't to purchase 135 Land Cruisers for army - Akufo-Addo
Don’t intimidate civilians – Akufo-Addo to soldiers
I had no idea of the judges murder in 1982 - Tsatsu Tsikata
Forest Degradation Sanction shoot-to-kill to combat illegal chainsaw operators - Sir John
Killings Rawlings must apologize for murder of judges - Okudzeto
Brutality Soldiers assault 38-year-old man over prostitute
Marcus Love Ghana's youngest philanthropist honoured as peace ambassador for Africa
Rot At Bost GHc40m BOST money was used to buy fuel for military – MP
Rogue Trader Why does the UK government want to deport Kweku Adoboli?
Highlights Recap of the major local news in the week

Top Videos

1 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t give to...bullet
2 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
3 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with electricity cablebullet
4 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
5 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
6 Preparing For Death Pastor makes his tomb in his housebullet
7 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
8 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
9 Video Obinim dashes woman a child from his 'Children...bullet
10 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet

Local

Ghana Armed Forces
Don’t intimidate civilians – Akufo-Addo to soldiers
Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia
Dr. Bawumia off to the UK for investment summit
Universities directed to remove lecturers above 65yrs from payroll
President Akufo-Addo
Here are the modules under NABCO you have to know
X
Advertisement