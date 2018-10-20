Commander in Chief sports stadium for Tamale- Akufo-Addo announces

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

Tamale is to get a new military sports stadium called the 'Commander in Chief sports stadum.

The Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul will cut the sod for the construction of the stadium in November, president Akufo-Addo has said.

President Nana Akufo-Addo made this known at the graduation ceremony of some 138 officers at the Ghana Military Academy at Teshie in Accra on Friday.

The move, the president said, is to boost military facilities across the country.

In addition to the sports stadium, 135 vehicles including; Nissan Hard body pick ups, Toyota land cruiser, Toyota Land Cruiser Prado, Land Cruiser pick-ups and dispatch motorbikes will be made available to the military to improve the transportation facilities of the troops.

"These vehicles will arrive within the country in the next 2 months, and I have directed the Minister for Defense to begin the second phase of the project for the asphalting of roads in the barracks,” the President said.

Is the Commander in Chief sports stadium going to be the first for the military?

The new stadium, which will be used by the Garrisons in the country, will be the second military stadium.

The El-Wak Sports Stadium is the first military stadium in the country located around Cantonments/ 37. There is also the Nicholson park which is inside Burma Camp.