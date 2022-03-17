Commercial drivers threaten naked demo over GH¢10 and GH¢11 fuel prices per litre

The protest is expected to start at the Kwame Nkrumah Interchange.

According to them, they will storm the private residence of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and the residence of the Finance Minister Ken Ofori-Atta to register their displeasure against the spiralling fuel prices.

On Tuesday, March 15, 2022, prices of petroleum products from Wednesday, March 16 experienced a significant surge as consumers are expected to pay between GH¢10 and GH¢11 per litre.

The Ghana Private Road Transport Union (GPRTU) said it is deliberating on the percentage of adjustments to be made to the existing fares.

Pulse Ghana

The Concerned Drivers in a statement said "We strongly believe that the taxes, when removed, will aid the reduction of the price of petrol. It must be noted that one major promise of this government was to remove the taxes on petrol.

"President Akufo-Addo should remember that in opposition, he promised, during a campaign tour at Kwame Nkrumah Circle that he was going to reduce petrol prices for us should we vote for him. Today, he is in his second term as President but has deliberately chosen to forget about that key promise. It’s about time he woke up from his slumber to act quickly."

The drivers, however, gave the government a one-week ultimatum to reduce fuel prices, or together with their allies such as GPRTU, Co-Operative, PROTOA, and Cargo Drivers, they will mass up and block the entrances of his Nima residence to prevent him from going out.

Pulse Live Kenya

"Yes, that action is just one out of many radical demonstrations we’ll embark upon to press on the president to have the prices reduced as we are considering also the blocking of all major roads with our vehicles.

"Amidst the continuous precarious petrol prices," it noted.