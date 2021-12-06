RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Commercial transport drivers in Accra on sit down strike over high fuel cost

Evans Effah

Commercial transport drivers in the capital Accra are striking over the high cost of fuel in the country.

According to the group, the government has refused to heed their concerns on the high cost of fuel.

The leadership of the transport operators in an interview with Joy FM said government must do the needful before they get back to work.

A representative of the coalition of private transport operators, Abass Imoro said the strike is supposed to be nationwide but Pulse.com.gh monitoring of the situation reveals commercial drivers in Accra are the ones complying for now.

The drivers say they hope the campaign or strike will compel the government to reduce fuel prices.

Watch video of some commercial drivers at Kasoa playing football while passengers look on;

More Soon.

