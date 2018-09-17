Committee inaugurated to validate traders for Kejetia market

news

The Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) has inaugurated an 11-member committee to validate traders to the newly constructed Kejetia market.

The 11-member committee are Nana Agyenim Boateng Amoamanhene, Ohene Owusu Afriyie Otumfour Apagyahene, Hon Alexander Kesse Convener KMA Trade and Industry Committee Committee, Juliana Nsiah, Deborah Okrah, Theresah Okrah, Maame Thersah Osei Tut, Lawyer Patrick Adu Poku, Yaa Oforiwaa and others.

According to the Mayor, Osei Assibey Antwi, the 11-member will ensure smooth validation process for the affected traders.

READ MORE: €248m approved for Kumasi Central Market

Speaking at a meeting with the leaders of the traders in Kumasi said, Osei Assibey Antwi said the assembly is embarking on validation exercise to get all legitimate Kejetia traders back as the first phase of the market project nears completion.

Pulse.com.gh earlier reported the skepticism of traders about market stalls being allocated equitably to those who have been affected by demolition works leading to the commencement of the Kejetia/Central Market Redevelopment Project, which is being undertaken at a cost $298 million.

This will help in allocating shops to the traders after the market has been reconstructed.