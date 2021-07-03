Wa residents beaten by soldiers must be compensated - Wa Naa

Some eyewitnesses said the soldiers claimed they were searching for their stolen mobile phone.

The unruly soldiers allegedly claimed that the mobile phone of one of them was snatched by an unknown person Wednesday night.

A teacher who was going home after school also fell victim to the incident. He narrated that the soldiers even dared them to call the police if they wanted, saying they would beat the police too if they tried to interfere with their criminal activities.

They stopped moving cars, motorbikes, and tricycles and assaulted occupants.

The Public Relations Officer of the Upper West Regional Coordinating Council Cletus Awuni who tried to question the unruly soldiers got severely beaten and tasered, and he had to seek medical treatment at the hospital.

The overlord of the Wa Traditional Area, Wa Naa Fuseini Seidu Pelpuo IV speaking on the brutalised citizens of Wa said the unprofessional behaviour of the soldiers must not go unpunished.

He made this known when a high-powered delegation from the Ghana Armed Forces called on him to apologise following the torture of civilians.

He said: "The events of yesterday [Thursday, 1 July 2021] constitute a breach of the mutual trust and respect we had for each other and the only damage reparation we can accept it if the men dragging the reputation of the noble profession of the military into disrepute are fished out and appropriately punished without delay, nothing less."

A speech read on the overlord's behalf by his spokesperson Naa Kadiri Abubakari stated that "We also expect a form of compensation packages for those who suffered serious atrocities in their hands."

He added: "I take the opportunity to inform the military high command that, as a result of the act, there is a young man in the palace right now who is still unable to find his tricycle.