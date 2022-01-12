Concerned Ghanaian doctors petition gov't to rescind mandatory COVID-19 vaccination

This follows the recent announcement by the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, and published that the government will inspect COVID-19 cards beginning January 2022.

Earlier, Ghana issued a revised travel guideline for international passengers as a result of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

The travel advisory, which is in eight categories, took effect from December 14, 2021.

Pulse Ghana

The new guideline puts the responsibility of vaccination and adherence on both passengers and the airline such that airlines will not allow passengers who are not properly vaccinated or have no proof of an accepted COVID-19 test to board.

The doctors adding their voice to the mandatory vaccination said "We disagree with the strategy of banking our hopes on these vaccinations and directly or indirectly imposing coercing Ghanaians to go for inoculations against the coronavirus disease which as previously stated, we are learning about."

"We as concerned doctors are writing to you requesting all forms of mandates across the country requiring proof of vaccination with COVID-19 vaccines be rescinded with immediate effect and a pause in the vaccine rollout," it added.