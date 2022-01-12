RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Concerned Ghanaian doctors petition gov't to rescind mandatory COVID-19 vaccination

Kojo Emmanuel

The Concerned Ghanaian doctors have called on the government to rescind its mandatory COVID-19 vaccine on Ghanaians.

COVID-19 vaccination
COVID-19 vaccination

The doctors in a petition to President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo condemned an attempt by the government to impose vaccination on the citizens.

This follows the recent announcement by the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyemang Manu, and published that the government will inspect COVID-19 cards beginning January 2022.

Earlier, Ghana issued a revised travel guideline for international passengers as a result of the new COVID-19 variant, Omicron.

The travel advisory, which is in eight categories, took effect from December 14, 2021.

President Nana Akufo-Addo taking the COVID-19 vaccine
President Nana Akufo-Addo taking the COVID-19 vaccine Pulse Ghana

The new guideline puts the responsibility of vaccination and adherence on both passengers and the airline such that airlines will not allow passengers who are not properly vaccinated or have no proof of an accepted COVID-19 test to board.

The doctors adding their voice to the mandatory vaccination said "We disagree with the strategy of banking our hopes on these vaccinations and directly or indirectly imposing coercing Ghanaians to go for inoculations against the coronavirus disease which as previously stated, we are learning about."

"We as concerned doctors are writing to you requesting all forms of mandates across the country requiring proof of vaccination with COVID-19 vaccines be rescinded with immediate effect and a pause in the vaccine rollout," it added.

Below is the petition:

