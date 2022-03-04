Concerned National Service personnel threatens strike over two-month 'allawa'

The group in a statement said the government's inability to pay them their allowances in arrears and subsequent silence on the delay shall push them to embark on industrial action.

It said "In recent times, there have been clear scores of astronomical and obnoxious increases in the prices of transport fares, data bundles, foodstuffs, and other consumables, all in the wake of this economic warfare.

"It has always been the core mandate of the NSS scheme to ensure that priority sectors of our national life are never lacking in the requisite human resources needed for development, but this is handicapped in a way when the individuals mandated to augment the necessary sectors are hungry and have no transport fare to commute to work."

"Personnel poised to serve the nation as part of their civic responsibility have been deprived of their two months' payments unnecessarily with no prior information in that regard," it added.

"We are by this missive aggressively registering our displeasures surrounding the late timeline the “ALLAWA” is processed and its meagre worth and in the bid to do so, we call on all discerning and well-meaning NSPs to join us in this quest to press home what is due of us," the group noted.