The police say the guns are not the type used by the sate security agencies and that rightful port procedures were followed to clear the weapons.

“The pump action guns in the truck are authorized for private use by licensed persons. They are not the type of weapons used by state security agencies. Police investigation further shows that rightful port procedures were followed to clear the weapons and the importer is a licensed arms dealer authorized to import such weapons,” the police said.

The police also noted that the imported pump action guns "covered by regular documentation authorized by the Ministry for the Interior and relevant agencies. And they conform to the documents covering them.”

On Thursday, a container suspected to be carrying firearms was detained by officials of the Customs at the Tema Port.

The Officers from Customs, the Bureau of National Investigations (BNI) and Port Security provided protection for the container overnight when it was detained Thursday night.

The vehicle truck with registration number GT-9699-Y, shows that the consignment which was in the name of Sadetex Limited as declarants also has a Customs Classification Valuation Report (CCVR) covering a wide variety of firearms.