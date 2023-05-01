ADVERTISEMENT
Convert National Cathedral project into hospital – TUC tells govt

Reymond Awusei Johnson

The Trades Union Congress has called on the government to convert the National Cathedral project into a national hospital.

The TUC suggests government channel excess funds of non-essential expenditure towards the development of productive ventures, creating avenues for jobs.

The 2023 May Day parade is on the theme: “Protecting incomes and pensions in an era of economic crisis: Our responsibility.”

Addressing the 2023 May Day parade in Bolgatanga in the Upper East Region, the Secretary-General of the TUC, Dr Anthony Yaw Baah believes converting the cathedral project into a hospital will better serve the needs of Ghanaians.

“We have to change the situation ourselves as Ghanaians. We believe strongly that government can lead us out of this crisis, and the government can do so by cutting expenditure on non-essentials including the need to stop spending our hard-earned revenue on a national cathedral.”

“The president has always said he wants to create another Notre Dame in Ghana so we can attract a lot of visitors but we disagree. Comrades, it will be better to convert the project into a national hospital,”

The TUC also demanded that the government cut the size of its administration, looking at the downturn of the economy.

