General Overseer of the Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has been advised to convert his church into a factory if he really wants to save the economy.

Renowned sociologist Dr. Nana Obiri Yeboah believes the solution to Ghana’s economic challenges is neither prayer nor fasting, as suggested by the preacher.

Dr. Obiri Yeboah’s comments were in relation to Archbishop Duncan-Williams’ declaration of a 72-hour fasting and prayer to help the country overcome what he termed as a “crisis”.

Delivering a sermon last Sunday, the preacher said: “A powerful prayer is needed for a nation which is in crisis.”

According to him, Ghana needs divine intervention to overturn the “suffering, hardship and difficulties and crisis we face as a nation and a people”.

He, therefore, called on the congregation to begin the 72-hour fasting and prayer to avert the economic challenges.

However, responding to this call, Dr. Obiri Yeboah said it is foolhardy to suggest fasting and praying as the solution Ghana’s challenges.

“Our problem…economic hardship is not spiritual. It’s attitude and the structure of our economy. After independence we have not been able to turn the tables around and fight for that economic independence…we have rather dwelt on superstition and more of religious industry, everywhere. That’s why we have a lot of religious bodies and that have affected the psyche of so many people thinking that it’s bad divine assault on us,” the sociologist told Accra-based Starr FM.

“So Fasting will not solve our problem, prayers several times will not solve our problem. This is not the first time the bishop has come out with this prescription. I think last year or two when the cedi was having problem, he said he was going to pray for its resurrection. What has happened to that?”

Dr. Obiri Yeboah went on to take a swipe at Duncan-Williams, saying if the archbishop really wants to save the economy, then he should convert his church into a factory.

“If that building [the church] at the industrial area is a processing plant, You think it cannot stabilize the dollar, if all those buildings those pastors are putting up, meeting there and telling the people a lot of stories about Jesus Christ and all those things. Look at our industrial area, taken over by churches and we don’t export anything,” he added.