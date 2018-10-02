Pulse.com.gh logo
Go
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
Youtube
Home > News > Local >

Convert your church to factory to save economy – Duncan-Williams told


Rebuttal Convert your church into factory to save economy – Duncan-Williams told

Renowned sociologist Dr. Nana Obiri Yeboah believes the solution to Ghana’s economic challenges is neither prayer nor fasting, as suggested by the preacher.

  • Published:
play

General Overseer of the Action Chapel International, Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams has been advised to convert his church into a factory if he really wants to save the economy.

Renowned sociologist Dr. Nana Obiri Yeboah believes the solution to Ghana’s economic challenges is neither prayer nor fasting, as suggested by the preacher.

READ ALSO: Crisis: Duncan Williams declares 72-hours fasting and prayers over hardship in Ghana

Dr. Obiri Yeboah’s comments were in relation to Archbishop Duncan-Williams’ declaration of a 72-hour fasting and prayer to help the country overcome what he termed as a “crisis”.

Delivering a sermon last Sunday, the preacher said: “A powerful prayer is needed for a nation which is in crisis.”

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams play

Archbishop Nicholas Duncan-Williams

 

According to him, Ghana needs divine intervention to overturn the “suffering, hardship and difficulties and crisis we face as a nation and a people”.

He, therefore, called on the congregation to begin the 72-hour fasting and prayer to avert the economic challenges.

However, responding to this call, Dr. Obiri Yeboah said it is foolhardy to suggest fasting and praying as the solution Ghana’s challenges.

READ ALSO: Bawumia asked to resign over NADMO expired food scandal

“Our problem…economic hardship is not spiritual. It’s attitude and the structure of our economy. After independence we have not been able to turn the tables around and fight for that economic independence…we have rather dwelt on superstition and more of religious industry, everywhere. That’s why we have a lot of religious bodies and that have affected the psyche of so many people thinking that it’s bad divine assault on us,” the sociologist told Accra-based Starr FM.

“So Fasting will not solve our problem, prayers several times will not solve our problem. This is not the first time the bishop has come out with this prescription. I think last year or two when the cedi was having problem, he said he was going to pray for its resurrection. What has happened to that?”

Dr. Obiri Yeboah went on to take a swipe at Duncan-Williams, saying if the archbishop really wants to save the economy, then he should convert his church into a factory.

“If that building [the church] at the industrial area is a processing plant, You think it cannot stabilize the dollar, if all those buildings those pastors are putting up, meeting there and telling the people a lot of stories about Jesus Christ and all those things. Look at our industrial area, taken over by churches and we don’t export anything,” he added.

Do you ever witness news or have a story that should be featured on Pulse Ghana?
Submit your stories, pictures and videos to us now via WhatsApp: +233507713497, Social Media @pulseghana: #PulseEyewitness & DM or Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh.

Recommended Articles

Accra Floods: The worst flood photos following Monday’s downpour in Accra Accra Floods The worst flood photos following Monday’s downpour in Accra
Accra Floods: KIA Terminal 3 was never flooded – GACL refutes reports Accra Floods KIA Terminal 3 was never flooded – GACL refutes reports
Crime: Tema Police guns down two armed robbers Crime Tema Police guns down two armed robbers
Infant Deaths: 54 babies die at Sunyani hospital over lack of incubator Infant Deaths 54 babies die at Sunyani hospital over lack of incubator
Recognition: Ghana Garden and Flower Movement receives CIMG Special Award Recognition Ghana Garden and Flower Movement receives CIMG Special Award
Calamity: Groom dies in a fatal accident on his way to wedding reception Calamity Groom dies in a fatal accident on his way to wedding reception

Recommended Videos

Local News: Akufo-Addo endangered as Presidential jet malfunctions midair Local News Akufo-Addo endangered as Presidential jet malfunctions midair
Diplomatic Visit: First Lady Mrs. Trump expected in Accra on Tuesday Diplomatic Visit First Lady Mrs. Trump expected in Accra on Tuesday
Local News: Rawlings discharged from Korle-Bu Cardio Centre Local News Rawlings discharged from Korle-Bu Cardio Centre



Top Articles

1 Calamity Groom dies in a fatal accident on his way to wedding receptionbullet
2 FLOTUS Melania Trump arrives in Ghana todaybullet
3 Photos Notorious armed robber gunned down at Kasoabullet
4 Bawumia asked to resign over NADMO expired food scandalbullet
5 Crime Tema Police guns down two armed robbersbullet
6 Marijuana Legalization I don't smoke weed but I smoke...bullet
7 Jubilee House Akufo-Addo arrives in Accra after presidential...bullet
8 Crisis Duncan Williams declares 72-hours fasting and...bullet
9 NPP Government No plan to buy new presidential jet- Gov'tbullet
10 Honour Samira Bawumia wins 2018 African Woman of...bullet

Top Videos

1 Kofi Annan's daughter cries as she sets eyes on his bodybullet
2 Funeral dancers in Ghana The best funeral dancers in Ghanabullet
3 Ebony's Death Video of Ebony's soldier singing 'morale songs' goes viralbullet
4 Video Lady in Owusu Bempah's sex scandal finally speaksbullet
5 Chained By Begging Anas’ latest expose has one message, don’t...bullet
6 "God is good"- Pastor Otabil explains Capital Bank collapsebullet
7 Video I don't have time for sex - Obinimbullet
8 Video Obinim church members confess sexual sinsbullet
9 Infrastructure Alert Mass grave on Accra-Tema motorwaybullet
10 Video Man arrested for assaulting sons with...bullet

Local

Protest 2020 polls: We'll show Nana Addo – 'Fake' Spare parts dealers threaten
Disaster 70 houses submerged in Affram Plains floods
Violence Two behind disruption of peace program at Sankore remanded
In Darkuman Muslim youth attack Mosque in Darkuman
X
Advertisement