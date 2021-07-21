COP Dampare named as new IGP; takes over on Aug 1

In a report by Asaase FM, the presidency will issue a communique to that effect in the next few days.

Dr Dampare is the youngest acting IGP to be appointed in the Fourth Republic and the eighth youngest since Ghana gained independence. Prior to this appointment, he was the most senior police officer after the just retired IGP.

Dr. Dampare joined the Ghana Police Service (GPS) as a Constable in December, 1990 at age 20 and rose through the ranks to become Commissioner of Police (COP) 24 years later at age 44 in 2014, the rank he held until his appointment.

Pulse Ghana

COP Dampare is currently the director general in charge of administration in the Ghana Police Service and a member of the Police Management Board.