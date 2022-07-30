COP Kofi Boakye’s son emerges as best recruit from Police training academy

RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

General Sergeant Kwaku Aduenin Boakye, son of COP Kofi Boakye, Director General of Prosecution and Legal of the Ghana Police Service has graduated as a new cop.

COP Kofi Boakye presenting award to his son
Sergeant Boakye won the best graduating cadet from the Kumasi Police Training School on July 29.

Speaking to the new recruits in Kumasi, COP Boakye advised the graduating police officers to be of good behaviour and not engage in acts that would bring the name of the police into disrepute.

He underscored the importance of the reputation of the police and the need for the new officers to also work towards building and protecting the image of the police.

He stated that the police administration would not offer protection to officers who misconduct themselves adding that “the police service is not for self-aggrandisement.”

General Sergeant Kwaku Aduenin Boakye was part of some 612 police recruits who passed out from the training school and graduated as one of the overall nine best graduating under cadets nationwide.

Out of the 612 recruits who graduated on Friday, 300 were females while 312 were males.

