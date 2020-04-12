The confirmation brings the number of positive patients to 4 in the region.

According to the Ghana Health Service (GHS), the new cases were detected after contact tracing 44 people who came into contact with the first confirmed case in the region on April 3, 2020.

“All the three confirmed cases have been in self-isolation since they were identified as contacts. Contact tracing has been initiated to identify all close contacts of the new cases for quarantine,” the GHS said in a press release.

The release, signed by the Regional Director of Health Services, Dr Winfred Ofosu, also commended the public for the cooperation in the fight against COVID-19.

Dr Ofosu also urged the public to remain calm as the nation works to bring the situation under control.