The president said he is very encouraged by the response Ghanaians have shown since the directive.

In a post on social media, Nana Addo wrote: "I am very encouraged by the broad acceptance of the enhanced measures announced on Sunday, 15th March, to combat the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic in the country."

Late yesterday, President Akufo-Addo said: "All universities, Senior High Schools and basic schools ie public and private schools, will be closed Monday, March 16, 2020, till further notice. The Ministry of Education, in collaboration with the Ministry of Communication, has been tasked to roll out distance learning programmes."

Adding that "BECE and WASSCE candidates will be allowed to attend school to prepare for their examinations but with prescribed social distancing protocols."

The president further urged Ghanaians to take their hygiene seriously. He wrote: " As I indicated, the measures announced will be under constant review, as will the enhanced hygiene protocols being observed by establishments and businesses, such as night clubs and drinking spots."

Check the president's post below