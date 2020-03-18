This was disclosed by Kwaku Asua Takyi, the Comptroller General of the Ghana Immigration Service at a press briefing on coronavirus in Accra.

According to him, the denial of entry to the Chinese nationals falls in line with a partial travel ban imposed by President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo on Sunday.

President Nana Akufo-Addo issued a travel ban on countries which have recorded more than 200 cases of the pandemic and it took effect early Tuesday morning.

Coronavirus: Go and hug victims if you don’t believe us – Oppong Nkrumah dares doubters

The GIS boss also disclosed nationals from other countries that are being ravaged by the coronavirus have been denied entry into the country through the Kotoka International Airport and other entry points in the country.

The Minister of Information also disclosed that Ghana still has only 7 recorded cases so far and all the victims are under quarantine and responding well to treatment.