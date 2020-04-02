The ex-President said the partial lockdown in some of the major cities exposes the vulnerability of the poor in society therefore government must come out with policies to help them.

In a write-up on Facebook on Wednesday, the flag bearer of the National Democratic Congress said: “As we have all noticed, COVID-19 does not discriminate between the rich and the poor. Every one of us is at risk. During this period, however, the poor are suffering disproportionately from the effects of social distancing and the lockdown. We need to do more, as a people, to alleviate the suffering of this disadvantaged and vulnerable group.

“I acknowledge and also commend the contributions of the many who are helping to mitigate the plight of fellow citizens during these times by making donations to health facilities and also to the poor and vulnerable. I wish to commend, especially, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Members of Parliament, our parliamentary candidates and other executive members for responding positively to my call to step out and show compassion and charity to their constituents during this bleak period in our history.

“I have, particularly noted a video of PC Lawyer Francis-Xavier Sosu who is seen personally, serving some homeless residents of Madina with bread and porridge (koko). I want to encourage us all, and all other MPs and Candidates to show compassion and fellow-feeling to our people at this time.

Mahama donates PPEs to Ridge Hospital

“Despite the shortage of essential medical supplies, we are managing to procure some PPE and other supplies, which we shall shortly commence distribution to the Tamale Teaching Hospital and other Regional facilities currently known to have registered cases of COVID-19.

“I urge all to do more. As the Medical Director at the Ridge Hospital (GARH) said to me when I presented PPEs and other items to them on Sunday, "like Oliver Twist, we ask for more. Please let us all do more!” the former president encouraged.

Mr Mahama said: “Following this announcement, we have encouraged citizens to abide by the directives to stay at home as much as possible in order to slow the spread of the virus and give the relevant authorities enough space and time to mount a robust response to the pandemic.

“We have noted some excesses involving brutalisation of the civilian population by some service personnel and I urge the various Service Commanders to urgently brief the men to be firm but fair in the execution of the directives.