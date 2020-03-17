The invitation was unclear as to what the meeting would discuss but suggestions were that it was likely to centre on the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Prof. Oquaye announced on the floor of Parliament the communication he received from the Office of the President requesting the meeting.

The Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, and the Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu as well as the two deputy speakers were part of the meeting.

Nana Addo directed the Attorney General’s Department to present a draft of emergency legislation to Parliament to enforce recent directives announced.

The move, according to him is aimed at checking the spread of the coronavirus in Ghana.

The submission of the emergency legislation to Parliament will be in accordance with Article 21 (4) (c) and (d) of the Constitution.

He said: "I have further directed the Minister for Health to exercise his powers, under section 169 of the Public Health Act, 2012 (Act 851) by the immediate issuance of an Executive Instrument to govern the relevant measures."

Currently, Ghana has recorded six confirmed cases of the virus.