He said out of the 7000 results, there were only 14 people that tested positive to the novel coronavirus in Accra.

These tests were done as part of contact tracing for people who have earlier tested positive to the virus in Accra and Kumasi.

Speaking at a press conference in Accra on Tuesday, April 7, 2020, the Minister in presenting the data on coronavirus infections made a difference between the routine surveillance and the contact tracing figures of persons tested positive of the virus.

"Aside from the routine surveillance, we followed up to trace the contacts of all the positives. Contacts of over 19000 persons have been made with samples from a total of over 15,000 contacts collected so far. In Greater Accra, over 8,000 of such contacts have been made.

“After testing 7461 of these contacts as at yesterday, we found 14 positives, representing 0.18%. While this is still early, it suggests that the community spread is relatively limited. More testing will, however, provide a clearer picture in the coming days.

"In total, routine surveillance and contact tracing have yielded 287 positives of which 49 have been discharged for home treatment, 228 are responding well to treatment, three have fully recovered and five with underlying health conditions have died," he indicated.

Coronavirus: One of the confirmed cases is a Ghanaian – Oppong Nkrumah

On April 6, 73 new cases of the novel Coronavirus were confirmed bringing Ghana’s total count to 287.

“The regional distribution of the cases are as follows: Greater Accra Region has most cases (256) followed by the Ashanti Region (18), Northern Region (10), Upper West Region (1), Eastern Region (1) and Upper East Region (1).”

The update further revealed that a total of 172 cases were reported from the routine and enhanced surveillance activities and those from travellers under mandatory quarantine in both Accra and Tamale are 115.