The fumigation is in line with government's efforts to contain the novel coronavirus that has grappled the nation.
According to the Ministry, 1,300 sprayers will be deployed to do the exercise and 10 will be assigned to each market.
The Ministry in a statement said: "In pursuant to the directives, a number of activities have been initiated including the disinfection of markets, public education initiation of market women on the COVID-19. In view of this, the general public is hereby informed of the disinfection of 137 markets in the Greater Accra Region on Monday 23rd March 2020".
They however stated that all affected markets will reopen for business on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.
Below is a list of all the markets that will be fumigated.
Accra Metro (MMDA) Markets;
Jufo Jala (Tuesday)
Makola SSNIT
Makola 31st
Okaishie
Kantamanto
Agbogbloshie Vegetable
Makola No. 2
Kaneshie
Neoplan Station Circle
Salaga / London
Timber
Korle -Bu
ABLEKUMA NORTH (MMDA) Markets;
Mallam
Odorkor
Kokompe
Darkuman
ABLEKUMA CENTRAL (MMDA) Markets;
Abossey Okai
ICGC
Onion Market
Zongo Market
Shukura
Takoradi & Environs
Dan Lartey Area
Station Station
ABLEKUMA WEST (MMDA) Markets;
Dansoman
Last Stop
AYAWASO CENTRAL (MMDA) Markets;
Circle Market (Tip Toe Lane)
Mallam Atta
Alajo
Ayi Diki
AYAWASO NORTH (MMDA) Markets;
Kasoa Kuda
Kasoa Maamudu
AYAWASO WEST (MMDA) Markets;
Santana
University Night Market
KORLE KLOTTEY (MMDA) Markets;
Osu
Arts Centre
Tema Station GNA
Tema Station Metro Mass
Tema Station Market
Tudu
Adjabeng CMB
Abuja
Railway
Odornaa
Novotel No.1
Novotel 2
Pedestrian Shopping Mall
Adabraka
SHAI OSU DOKU DIST (MMDA) Markets;
Dodowa
Doryumu
Agomeda
Asutuare
Old Gazelle
Asutuare Junction
Kodiabe
Siakuman
ADA WEST (MMDA) Markets;
Sege
Koluador
Ayawaso North (MMDA) Markets;
Kasoa Buda
Kasoa Mahmudu
GA NORTH (MMDA) Markets;
Ofankor
Pokuase
Mile 7
Afiaman
KROWOR (MMDA) Markets;
Nungua Central
Old Town Bus Stop
Ga South (MMDA) Markets;
Galilea
Hobor
WEIJA GBAWE (MMDA) Market;
Mallam Station
GA CENTRAL (MMDA) Markets;
Anyaa Market
Ablekuma Curve Market
Chantan Market
Cosmos
Ga West MMDA Markets;
Amasaman A
Amasaman B
Medie
Sarpeiman
Three Junction
GA EAST MMDA Markets;
Yam
Dome
Taifa
Abokobi
Bohye
LEDZEKUKU MMDA Markets;
Lascala
Aduemli
Accra Yoshishi
Tsui Bleo
Mangoase
Martey Tsuru
Teshie Zongo
ADA EAST MMDA Markets;
Kasseh
Big Ada
Ashlemanor
Big Ada Community Centre
Ada Foah
KPONE KATAMANSO MMDA Markets;
Kpone New Market
Zenu
Katamanso
Timber Market
Tulaku
NINGO PRAMPRAM MMDA Markets;
Old Ningo
Prampram
Abekope
AYAWASO EAST MMDA Market;
Nima Market
LA NKWANTANANG MMDA Markets;
Madina
New Road
Bohye Redco
VRA
Kufuor Market
Mandela
Valco
Afariwa Junction
Ashaiman Main
LA DADEKOTOPON MMDA Markets;
Main
37
License Office
Burma Camp
Prisons
TEMA WEST MMDA Markets;
Texpo
Klagon
Adjei Kojo
Cambodia
Kanewu
Community 2
Community 5
TEMA MMDA Markets;
Community 9
Community 8
Community 7
Community 1
New Town
Fishing Harbour
Okaikwei North MMDA Markets;
Akweteman
Nii Boye Town
Achimota
Abeka
Ashawo
ADENTAN MMDA Markets;
SSNIT Shopping
Centre Ogbojo