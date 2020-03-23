The fumigation is in line with government's efforts to contain the novel coronavirus that has grappled the nation.

According to the Ministry, 1,300 sprayers will be deployed to do the exercise and 10 will be assigned to each market.

The Ministry in a statement said: "In pursuant to the directives, a number of activities have been initiated including the disinfection of markets, public education initiation of market women on the COVID-19. In view of this, the general public is hereby informed of the disinfection of 137 markets in the Greater Accra Region on Monday 23rd March 2020".

They however stated that all affected markets will reopen for business on Tuesday, March 24, 2020.

Below is a list of all the markets that will be fumigated.

Accra Metro (MMDA) Markets;

Jufo Jala (Tuesday)

Makola SSNIT

Makola 31st

Okaishie

Kantamanto

Agbogbloshie Vegetable

Makola No. 2

Kaneshie

Neoplan Station Circle

Salaga / London

Timber

Korle -Bu

Hajia Alima Mahama

ABLEKUMA NORTH (MMDA) Markets;

Mallam

Odorkor

Kokompe

Darkuman

ABLEKUMA CENTRAL (MMDA) Markets;

Abossey Okai

ICGC

Onion Market

Zongo Market

Shukura

Takoradi & Environs

Dan Lartey Area

Station Station

ABLEKUMA WEST (MMDA) Markets;

Dansoman

Last Stop

AYAWASO CENTRAL (MMDA) Markets;

Circle Market (Tip Toe Lane)

Mallam Atta

Alajo

Ayi Diki

AYAWASO NORTH (MMDA) Markets;

Kasoa Kuda

Kasoa Maamudu

AYAWASO WEST (MMDA) Markets;

Santana

University Night Market

KORLE KLOTTEY (MMDA) Markets;

Osu

Arts Centre

Tema Station GNA

Tema Station Metro Mass

Tema Station Market

Tudu

Adjabeng CMB

Abuja

Railway

Odornaa

Novotel No.1

Novotel 2

Pedestrian Shopping Mall

Adabraka

SHAI OSU DOKU DIST (MMDA) Markets;

Dodowa

Doryumu

Agomeda

Asutuare

Old Gazelle

Asutuare Junction

Kodiabe

Siakuman

ADA WEST (MMDA) Markets;

Sege

Koluador

Ayawaso North (MMDA) Markets;

Kasoa Buda

Kasoa Mahmudu

GA NORTH (MMDA) Markets;

Ofankor

Pokuase

Mile 7

Afiaman

KROWOR (MMDA) Markets;

Nungua Central

Old Town Bus Stop

Ga South (MMDA) Markets;

Galilea

Hobor

WEIJA GBAWE (MMDA) Market;

Mallam Station

GA CENTRAL (MMDA) Markets;

Anyaa Market

Ablekuma Curve Market

Chantan Market

Cosmos

Ga West MMDA Markets;

Amasaman A

Amasaman B

Medie

Sarpeiman

Three Junction

GA EAST MMDA Markets;

Yam

Dome

Taifa

Abokobi

Bohye

LEDZEKUKU MMDA Markets;

Lascala

Aduemli

Accra Yoshishi

Tsui Bleo

Mangoase

Martey Tsuru

Teshie Zongo

ADA EAST MMDA Markets;

Kasseh

Big Ada

Ashlemanor

Big Ada Community Centre

Ada Foah

KPONE KATAMANSO MMDA Markets;

Kpone New Market

Zenu

Katamanso

Timber Market

Tulaku

NINGO PRAMPRAM MMDA Markets;

Old Ningo

Prampram

Abekope

AYAWASO EAST MMDA Market;

Nima Market

LA NKWANTANANG MMDA Markets;

Madina

New Road

Bohye Redco

VRA

Kufuor Market

Mandela

Valco

Afariwa Junction

Ashaiman Main

LA DADEKOTOPON MMDA Markets;

Main

37

License Office

Burma Camp

Prisons

TEMA WEST MMDA Markets;

Texpo

Klagon

Adjei Kojo

Cambodia

Kanewu

Community 2

Community 5

TEMA MMDA Markets;

Community 9

Community 8

Community 7

Community 1

New Town

Fishing Harbour

Okaikwei North MMDA Markets;

Akweteman

Nii Boye Town

Achimota

Abeka

Ashawo

ADENTAN MMDA Markets;

SSNIT Shopping

Centre Ogbojo