The popular pastor donated a cheque of GHS 100,00 and other sanitary materials to the hospital which serves as one of the health facilities used a treatment centre by government.

He also donated hand sanitisers, Veronica buckets, tissues, soaps, hospital beds.

Reverend Obofour joins the tall list of other Ghanaian politicians, celebrities, footballers and pastors that have donated to help fight coronavirus.

Meanwhile, government has announced that drones will be used in transporting the blood samples of persons suspected to be infected with the Coronavirus (COVID-19) to the various testing centres.

This was disclosed by the Minister of Health, Kwaku Agyeman Manu on Sunday, March 29, 2020.

Addressing the media in Accra, the Minister said the drones will also be deployed for the distribution of other essential medical supplies and Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs).