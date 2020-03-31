The kayayeis boarded the cargo trucks to escape the two-week lockdown in the Accra and Kumasi to contain the spread of coronavirus pandemic in the country and they were traveling to the North East Region with their children.

The drivers, reports stated had covered the trucks with tarpaulins to swerve the security personnel stationed at the various checkpoints.

The two cargo trucks were intercepted by the Police at Ejisu in the Ashanti Region.

The Ejisu Divisional Police Commander in the Ashanti Region, ACP Stephen Tane Ngissahsaid the trucks had been stopped at a checkpoint "but when we went closer, we got to know that there were human beings inside so that is how we got them."

He stated that "We have even sent a circular that we need other security services to come and assist us to contain the pressure."