Writing on Twitter, he urged Ghanaians to disregard the rumors about the passing away of his father.

He tweeted: " Fake news. Ignore. As you were. Rumor-mongering Twitter I Dey greet. (SIC)."

There were rumors on Friday that the father of a popular Ghanaian musician has died of Coronavirus at the Ridge Hospital.

Many speculated that it was Manifest's father, Tsatsu Tsikata.

However, it turned out it was the father of former president of the Musician Union of Ghana (MUSIGHA), Bice Osei Kuffour aka Obour.

Mr Tsikata was once the Chief Executive Officer of the Ghana National Petroleum Corporation (GNPC) under the Rawlings administration.

Obour later issued a statement confirming the death of his father, saying he died after testing positive for coronavirus.