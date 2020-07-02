The development means five more persons have died from the last count.
The country's total confirmed cases are 18,134.
Below is the regional breakdown of cases
Greater Accra Region – 10,087
Ashanti Region – 3,676
Western Region – 1,556
Central Region – 973
Eastern Region – 668
Volta Region – 346
Upper East Region – 274
Northern Region – 137
Oti Region – 112
Western North Region – 102
Bono East Region – 89
Savannah Region – 42
Upper West Region – 40
Bono Region – 18
Ahafo Region – 8
North East Region – 6