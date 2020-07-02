The development means five more persons have died from the last count.

The country's total confirmed cases are 18,134.

Below is the regional breakdown of cases

Greater Accra Region – 10,087

Ashanti Region – 3,676

Western Region – 1,556

Central Region – 973

Eastern Region – 668

Volta Region – 346

Upper East Region – 274

Northern Region – 137

Oti Region – 112

Western North Region – 102

Bono East Region – 89

Savannah Region – 42

Upper West Region – 40

Bono Region – 18

Ahafo Region – 8

North East Region – 6