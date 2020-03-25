Sam George said persons who engage in such acts are greedy, unpatriotic and are no different from murderers.

The outspoken legislator said this during a presentation of some items to the Ningo-Prampram district health directorate worth GHc57,000 to help in dealing with the pandemic.

The MP donated items such as hand sanitizers, nose mask, gloves, Veronica Buckets, bowls and personal protective equipment.

Sam Nartey George

“It took me four days to get the items and the prices are too exorbitant. The prices have been tripled as a result of the artificial shortage in the system. We could have provided twice the number if others have been honest with the prices they are selling the items,” Sam George said.

“If you are a producer or importer of the products do not hike the prices. If you hike the prices at this time you are being unpatriotic, you are being un-Ghanaian.

“In fact, you are a murderer because when you hike the prices, we cannot buy equipment for health workers and these health workers can get infected. You will kill a health worker simply because of your greed? So, hiking the prices now is tantamount to murder.”

Prices of products such as food and hand sanitizers have increased exponentially following the coronavirus outbreak in Ghana.

This has led to numerous complaints from Ghanaians, many of them believe traders are taking advantage of the situation to rip them off.

Meanwhile, the confirmed number of Coronavirus cases in Ghana has jumped to 53, with two deaths recorded.