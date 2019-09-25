If you have ever looked at the giving in your church and wondered about the experiences in other churches, then as a way to fight corruption in the country, Christian leaders must conduct background checks on church members who pay huge tithes and offerings.

The General Secretary of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC), Rev. Emmanuel Teimah Barrigah, has said Christians make up 70 percent of the population in Ghana, therefore, if there is an epidemic of corruption cases, some Christians must be involved in the practice which retards national development.

According to him, it is time Christian leaders know the kind of jobs their members do and also ask questions.

Rev Emmanuel Teimah Barrigah, General Secretary of the Ghana Pentecostal and Charismatic Council (GPCC)

"Most especially when you see the job the person does, does not tally with the tithe and offering the person gives," Rev. Teimah Barrigah said.

In an interview on Accra-based Zylofon FM, he said even though the church needs the money of members to undertake important church projects, leaders should be careful of the money they take.

He stated that corruption is real which goes beyond perception and has become a norm among the Christian religion.

"There is corruption in the system and no one can deny that fact we are in a country where you do not get services being offered to you without giving out money, which is very bad," he stressed.