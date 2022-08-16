Corruption has become a social intervention under Nana Addo —Prince Henry

In a Twitter post, he pointed out that the President is a "chronic failure".

His comments come after the Deputy Commissioner of the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), Rev. Richard Quayson said Ghana loses more than $3 billion every year through corruption.

The amount is said to be about 300 percent of all the aid it receives in the same period, according to a study by IMANI which looked at procurement losses in the reports of the Auditor General between 2012 and 2014 and compared it to the aid received by the country.

The loss of money through corruption is usually in the area of public procurement, with public officials inflating contract prices for the provision of goods or services.

Earlier, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo said his government has undertaken the boldest initiatives since independence to reform and strengthen the capacity of the nation's institutions to tackle corruption in the public sector.

According to him, the government has fought corruption not in words, but in concrete deeds.

He indicated that all allegations of corruption leveled against his appointees so far have been probed.

The initiatives put forth by the government to fight corruption he said have, first, had to make sure that every single alleged act of corruption leveled against any of his appointees has been investigated by independent bodies, such as the Commission for Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ), and the CID of the Ghana Police Service.

He noted that he as President was not in the best position to convict any person accused of wrongdoing or engaging in acts of corruption.

Speaking at the swearing-in of ten (10) new High Court Judges, on Monday, July 18, 2022, at Jubilee House, the President stated that "A corrupt or incompetent judge is a danger to the public interest and judicial administration. The situation, where judges proffer judgments on the basis of decisions from lower courts and cite them as law, is not acceptable, and even less so when judges cite no authority at all for their rulings and give orders without reasons," he added.