Dr. Mustapha Hamid said, unlike under the erstwhile John Mahama administration, the current government has dealt with the canker.

He noted that recent surveys conducted by the Coalition of Domestic Election Observers (CODEO) and the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana pointed to the fact that corruption was no longer a top issue on the minds of Ghanaians.

“In all the surveys that have been done by all the reputable research institutions and democratic organisations in our country, including the CDD, the Political Science Department of the University of Ghana none of those surveys show that corruption is upper-most in the minds of the Ghanaian people,” Dr. Hamid said during a press conference on Friday.

“Now, we want to remind the Ghanaian people and Candidate Mahama that the reason corruption was a central issue in 2016 and it is not in 2020 is because it is not a palpable path of the governance structure and system today.”

Dr. Hamid, who doubles as the Minister for Inner Cities and Zongos, further stated that Ghanaians risk electing a fugitive as President, should they vote for John Mahama in the December 7 polls.

He explained that the fallout of the Airbus bribery scandal means Mahama could become a fugitive in France, the UK and US.

According to him, court documents concerning the scandal directly indict Mahama due to his involvement.

He, therefore, warned that Ghanaians risk voting for a man who could be an international fugitive.

“Whichever way you look at it, a former Ghanaian President, John Mahama, has been accused in court documents, appearing in three countries of his personal involvement in an international bribery scandal values at five million euros,” he said at a press conference in Accra.

“What this means is that John Mahama could soon face the international criminal justice system. This is the man who is on your ballot paper and you, as a Ghanaian voter, will be handed that paper on Monday to choose your President for the next four years.

“You risk choosing a President who will be a fugitive in France, the United Kingdom and the United States of America. Prosecutors in all three countries, in striking a deal with Airbus for the fines, made it clear that it will not stop them from pursuing the individuals around.

“This means that candidate Mahama risks arrest if he steps anywhere near those shores. Can you imagine a President of the Republic of Ghana who has an international arrest warrant on his head?” Dr. Hamid added.