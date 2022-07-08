Corruption under Akufo-Addo is getting worse by the day – Okudzeto Ablakwa

Commenting on the latest Auditor General’s report, the outspoken NDC MP said the country lost GHS17 billion from corruption in 2021.

“Even as the Akufo-Addo govt commences IMF bailout negotiations, the tragic irony is that corruption is now totally out of control. Latest 2021 Auditor General’s report indicates that financial irregularities have worsened from GHS12.8billion in 2020 to GHS17.4billion in 2021,” he tweeted on Friday July 8.

He added “Instead of stopping the massive hemorrhage so we can improve our economic conditions in this period of excruciating cost of living crisis, officials have disingenuously managed to create more loopholes by some additional 5billion cedis in a free-for-all plundering.”

The North Tongu MP recently served notice that should the NDC win in 2024, they will recoup some of the illegal payments made on the controversial national cathedral.

Speaking to the press in Parliament, Hon. Ablakwa said the monies the government paid to Sir Adjaye for consultations on the National Cathedral were fraught with illegalities.

Samuel-Okudzeto-Ablakwa Pulse Ghana

“He himself should know there will be judgment day and all that money in his possession, a time will come that he will have to refund that money. Because the procurement processes are all fraud, I mean very ridiculous interpretation and abuse of the procurement processes,” he added.

The lawmaker also asked Ghanaians to start making inputs into what use the land hosting the project should be put to if the NDC comes to power.

According to the MP, the deceit, procurement breaches, opacity and outright lies which have characterized the project are enough grounds for impeachment of the President.

Minority spokesperson on Foreign Affairs further stated that President Akufo-Addo cannot complete the project by the 2024 deadline he has given himself.

“I believe that the National Democratic Congress will be winning the 2024 election and we will want to hear clearly from the Ghanaian people what we should be thinking on what we should use the site for.