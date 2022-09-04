Council of State abandons office built at the cost of GH¢4,599,772 — A-G's report

According to the report, the government spent GH¢4,599,772 to construct the office but after six years of completion, the project has remained unoccupied.

The report said "We noted that controls over the management and utilization of office buildings at the Council were not satisfactory. We observed that the Council constructed an office building near Parliament House, Accra at a cost of GH¢4,599,772."

Pulse Ghana

"The office building which was completed in August 2016 remained unoccupied," the Auditor General added.