These were contained in the report of the Auditor General on the Public Accounts of Ghana for the year ended December 31, 2021.
Council of State abandons office built at the cost of GH¢4,599,772 — A-G's report
An office completed in August 2016 to house members of the Council of State has been abandoned.
According to the report, the government spent GH¢4,599,772 to construct the office but after six years of completion, the project has remained unoccupied.
The report said "We noted that controls over the management and utilization of office buildings at the Council were not satisfactory. We observed that the Council constructed an office building near Parliament House, Accra at a cost of GH¢4,599,772."
"The office building which was completed in August 2016 remained unoccupied," the Auditor General added.
It has "recommended that the Secretary to the Council should ensure immediate occupancy of the building to avoid deterioration."
