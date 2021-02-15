Fifteen (15) regions successfully elected their representatives during last Friday’s (February 12, 2020) elections.

Currently, only that of the Western Region remains, where a re-run is scheduled to be held later today, February 15, 2021.

Former MP for Ningo Prampram ET Mensah has been elected to represent the Greater Accra region on the Council of State.

Chief Zung Mahamud Tahiru also won in the Northern region after beating off competition from former Stanbic Bank MD, Alhassan Andani.

In the Central region, Odeefuo Afankwa III emerged victorious and Francis Albert Seth Nyonyo also won in the Vola region.

List of Council of State representatives from various regions

Meanwhile, President Nana Akufo-Addo has already nominated 11 people to the Council of State, including the President of the National House of Chiefs.

They are:

1. Nana Otuo Siriboe II, Juabenhene

2. Archbishop Justice Ofei Akrofi

3. Mr. Sam Okudzeto

4. Mr. Stanley Blankson

5. Prof. Ato Essuman

6. Alhaji Aminu Amadu

7. Dr. Margaret Amoakohene

8. Mrs. Georgina Kusi

9. Mrs. Alberta Cudjoe

10. Kuoro Richard Babini Kanton VI

11. Alhaji Sule Yiremiah