The election will take place in all 16 regional capitals across the country with one hundred and two (102) individuals contesting.

Prominent persons including the former Member of Parliament for Ningo Prampram, E.T. Mensah; Alhassan Andani, former Chief Executive of Stanbic Bank and Ras Mubarak, immediate past Member of Parliament for Kumbungu will be contesting the election in their various regions of origin.

Others are Mr. Kojo Agyenim Boateng, journalist; immediate past member of the council representing Bono Region; the Akrofosohene, Nana Owusu Achiaw Brempong, immediate past member representing the Ashanti Region and Ms. Eunice Jacqueline Buah, a businesswoman, who is seeking re-election for the Western regional slot.

The President has already nominated 11 people to the Council of State.

“The President, subject to consultation with Parliament, has also appointed, in accordance with Article 89(2)(a)(i)(ii) and (iii), Georgina Theodora Wood, a former Chief Justice, Lt. Gen. J.B. Danquah, a former Chief of Defence Staff of the Armed Forces, and Nana Owusu Nsiah, a former Inspector General of Police, to the Council.

The President of the National House of Chiefs, Ogyeahohoo Yaw Gyebi II, is ex-officio a member of the Council, in furtherance of Article 89(2)(b),” the statement signed by acting director of communications at Jubilee House, Eugene Arhin, said.

The Constitution mandates the Council of State under Article 89 to counsel the President in the performance of his functions.