According to Victor Adawudu, the way the trial is going suggests his clients have not committed any crime. He said it was a group of persons behind the whole conspiracy.

He said on Citi FM: “Something was found on his compound; does it mean that he put it there? If you look at the sequences where they said they went and tested the gun, who and who went to test the gun? When were they arrested? If you connect the dot, it comes to a certain conclusion. With the facts that I have so far if I connect the dots, it comes to the conclusion that this is a setup. “

“So the case against my clients is a setup. If you watch, it has been confirmed by the government that, somebody had infiltrated with social media to have information. There is more. People say, this is a bad case but for me, I am very confident that [it is not]."

The government in a statement released last month said a joint security operation led to the retrieval of several caches of arms, explosive devices, and ammunition from locations in Accra and Kpone-Bawaleshie in Dodowa.

The charge of possession of explosives, arms and ammunition without lawful excuse was then leveled against some of them.

The nine were: Dr. Fredrick Mac Palm, Col. Samuel Kodzo Gameli, Geshong Akpa, W.O.2 Esther Doku, Lance Corporal Ali Solomon, Lance Corporal Albert Baba Ibrahim, Lance Corporal Sylvester Akapewon, Bright Alan Debrah and Corporal Seidu Abubakar.