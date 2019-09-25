He said the claims by the state are untruthful and cannot be sustained in the court of law.

According to him, there is no iota of truth in the claims by the state that the suspects were plotting to commit such a crime.

While daring the state to provide adequate evidence to back its claims, he said he was optimistic that his clients will emerge innocent.

The three suspects, Dr. Frederick Yao Mac-Palmdel, Mr. Ezor Kafui (a local weapon manufacturer) and Mr. Bright Allan Debrah Ofosu (aka BB or ADC) were apprehended by a joint operation from the Defence Intelligence, CID and Bureau of National Investigations (BNI).

They were slapped with five charges include conspiracy to manufacture arms and ammunition without lawful authority and possession of explosives and firearms without lawful excuse.

Alleged coup plotters

Lawyers for the 3 however opposed the application. A member of their legal team, Victor Adawudu questioned why the plea of his clients could not be taken since it appears the state had investigated the matter and decided to charge them. He also said it is the court that has the power to determine whether to keep them in custody or not. He insisted the accused persons are presumed innocent till proven guilty.

The Magistrate hearing the case Rosemond Dodua Agyiri said that the plea ought not be taken because some of the charges were beyond her jurisdiction. She said she understood the need to investigate the matter but adviced prosecution to consider the charges closely by the next court date