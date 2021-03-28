The unnamed man and his wife went straight to the Ohi-Orogwe Road, Owerri in Nigeria’s Imo State after their wedding ceremony.

In pictures that have gone viral, the groom is seen in his wedding suit while his bride was also in her white gown.

Couple protests bad road by celebrating honeymoon on untarred stretch

Another photo captures the couple laying a bed in the middle of the untarred road and enjoying what looked like breakfast.

Couple protests bad road by celebrating honeymoon on untarred stretch

A third photo also shows the newly-weds lying on the bed and sharing some quality as part of their honeymoon.

Couple protests bad road by celebrating honeymoon on untarred stretch

Reports suggest the couple decided to celebrate their honeymoon this way as a protest against the bad roads in the community.

Couple protests bad road by celebrating honeymoon on untarred stretch

What do you think about such a honeymoon, brave or madness?