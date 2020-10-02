Mr. Appiah Mensah, popularly known as NAM1 is facing trial for defrauding by false pretenses and aiding and abetting crime.

The prosecution, led by Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Sylvester Asare, asked the presiding judge Ms Ellen Asamoah to adjourn the case.

He said this is due to the fact that they are still waiting for advice from the Attorney-General’s Department.

The Circuit Court on July 26, 2019, granted NAM 1 bail in the sum of GH¢ 1 billion cedis with five sureties, three to be justified. He had pleaded not guilty to all initial 13 charges levelled against him by the State.

Nana Appiah Mensah

He is also to report to the police every Wednesday at 1000 hours.

NAM 1 was initially charged with abetment of crime, defrauding by false pretences, carrying on a deposit-taking business without licence, sale of minerals without licence, unlawful deposit taking, and money laundering.