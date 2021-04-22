Court adjourns Rasta student's suit against Achimota School to April 30

The court thus directed the school to file its response and written submissions, if any, by the 30th of April 2021.

However, the Attorney General's Department has responded to the suit on behalf of the Ghana Education Service.

The AG says Achimota School has been wrongly sued by the petitioners.

But lawyer for Oheneba Nkrabea, Wayoe Ghanamannti says the move by the AG is meant to delay the case.

Pulse Ghana

“We are not very much surprised for the Attorney General to say that Achimota School has been wrongly sued. We disagree because we don’t see the reason why that assertion must be made. The Education Ministry is a sector and oversight Ministry”, he said.

The student, Oheneba Nkrabea through his father, is suing Achimota School for refusing to admit him due his dreadlocks.