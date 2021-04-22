RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Court adjourns Rasta student's suit against Achimota School to April 30

Authors:

Evans Annang

An Accra Human Rights Court has adjourned the suit by a Rastafarian student against Achimota School to April 30.

Dreadlocks: Ghanaian father vows to sue Achimota School for denying admission to his son

Pulse Ghana

This is due to the failure of the school to serve a response to the suit.

Recommended articles

The court thus directed the school to file its response and written submissions, if any, by the 30th of April 2021.

However, the Attorney General's Department has responded to the suit on behalf of the Ghana Education Service.

The AG says Achimota School has been wrongly sued by the petitioners.

But lawyer for Oheneba Nkrabea, Wayoe Ghanamannti says the move by the AG is meant to delay the case.

Achimota school
Achimota school Pulse Ghana

“We are not very much surprised for the Attorney General to say that Achimota School has been wrongly sued. We disagree because we don’t see the reason why that assertion must be made. The Education Ministry is a sector and oversight Ministry”, he said.

The student, Oheneba Nkrabea through his father, is suing Achimota School for refusing to admit him due his dreadlocks.

Last week, the court dismissed an application for a mandatory injunction aimed at forcing the Achimota School to admit Oheneba Nkrabea, pending the final determination of the substantive case on him being denied admission for having dreadlocks.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.com.gh

Trending

4 natural ways to get soft palms

4 natural ways to get soft palms

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships

7 important rules of friends-with-benefits relationships [FWB Rules]

This is how it feels to be with a partner who goes on and off

This is how it feels to be with a partner who goes on and off (Video Blocks)

This is how your age affects your relationship

This is how your age affects the happiness in your relationship [Credit - Shutterstock]