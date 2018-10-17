Court adjourns SSNIT $72m software case to December 14

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed to receive pulse.com.gh daily newsletter.

An Accra High Court has adjourned the case involving former Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) Director General, Ernest Thompson.

Ernest Thompson and the four others who are on trial prayed the court for more time to study the evidence the state intends to use against the accused persons.

Trial Judge, Justice Henry Anthony Kwofie, who was shown copies of the evidence described it as "voluminous" and adjourned the case to December 14.

Ernest Thompson has since been charged with 29 charges including conspiracy to wilfully cause financial loss to the state.

EOCO started investigating SSNIT in August 2017 after it became public knowledge that the Trust paid $72 million on the procurement and installation of a software and other hardware systems known as the Operational Business Suite (OBS) to digitize SSNIT’s operations.

Investigations showed that the General Manager of MIS at SSNIT, Caleb Afaglo, who was appointed to the position in 2015, applied to the job with fake degrees.

He was interdicted by the management of the Trust over suspicions that his Bachelors’, Masters’ and Doctorate degrees were fake.