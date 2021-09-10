Court affirms appointment of T.B Joshua's wife as SCOAN trustee

In his ruling, Justice Tijjani Ringim approved that Mrs. Joshua should be the third trustee of the church.

The petitioners claimed that their petition followed the sudden demise of the late General Overseer of SCOAN, fondly called Prophet T. B. Joshua, who was also a church trustee.

They argued that the two surviving members of the Board of Trustees lacked the legal capacity to make decisions necessary to move the church forward, as the constitution provides for a minimum of three members on the Board of Trustees.

“In the circumstances, it became imperative for an additional trustee to be appointed to fill the vacancy created by the untimely death of the deceased founder,” they maintained.

TB Joshua has been buried; check out the final resting place Pulse Ghana

The members instituted the suit against the Incorporated Trustees of SCOAN, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), and Mrs Evelyn Joshua.