Mrs. Evelyn Joshua's confirmation comes after some members of the church filed a petition against he appointment.
Court affirms appointment of T.B Joshua's wife as SCOAN trustee
A high court in Lagos has affirmed the appointment of the widow of Prophet T.B Joshua as a trustee Synagogue Church Of All Nations (SCOAN).
In his ruling, Justice Tijjani Ringim approved that Mrs. Joshua should be the third trustee of the church.
The petitioners claimed that their petition followed the sudden demise of the late General Overseer of SCOAN, fondly called Prophet T. B. Joshua, who was also a church trustee.
They argued that the two surviving members of the Board of Trustees lacked the legal capacity to make decisions necessary to move the church forward, as the constitution provides for a minimum of three members on the Board of Trustees.
“In the circumstances, it became imperative for an additional trustee to be appointed to fill the vacancy created by the untimely death of the deceased founder,” they maintained.
The members instituted the suit against the Incorporated Trustees of SCOAN, the Corporate Affairs Commission (CAC), and Mrs Evelyn Joshua.
They were represented in court by Emeka Ekweozor, while Ossazu Owie represented the first and second respondents.
