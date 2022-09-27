Court denies Aisha Huang, 3 others bail for the second time

His Honour, Justice Samuel Bright Acquah took the view that the offences brought against the accused persons were seriously considering the effect of illegal mining on the country’s water bodies.

Relying on communication from the Ghana Water Company Limited with regard to the impact of galamsey on the cost of water treatment, and the potential risk of the country losing its sources of water, His Honour was of the considered opinion that the courts must now more than ever be tough on illegal mining-related offenses.

On the basis of that, His Honour Samuel Bright Acquah refused the bail application and ordered their continual remand.

However, lawyer for Ms. Huang, Captain Nkrabea Effah Dartey said the continuous remanding of Aisha Huang is sending a wrong signal to the international community.

Captain Rtd. Nkrabea Effah Dartey was worried that the impression being created was that foreign nationals would not find Justice before the Courts of Ghana.

He thus strongly urged the Court not to be bothered by happenings outside the courtroom, but to consider only the two charges before it.

She was arrested alongside Jong Li Hua, Huang Jei and Huaid Hai Hun, and flown to Accra and arraigned same day to face prosecution at an Accra Circuit Court.