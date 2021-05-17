RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Court denies Western Togoland suspects bail

Authors:

Evans Annang

The Criminal Division of the Accra High Court has denied alleged secessionists from ‘Western Togoland’ bail.

The twenty-two suspects have been remanded in prison pending the next court date.

The Court presided over by Justice Ruby Adjeley Quayson said due to the gravity of the offence and the associated punishment, the court is convinced that, the accused persons when granted bail will not avail themselves for trial.

The court also said, there is no unreasonable delay on the part of the Prosecution in that, investigations are still ongoing and the police will need their assistance in the course of investigations.

The accused persons are on the provisional charge of treason in the Western Togoland (Volta Secessionists) case.

This was after their lawyers moved their application for bail and the same was opposed by the Attorney General’s Department.

The accused persons are Michael Kwabla alias (Michael Perose Ametornu), David Leo-Love Lorneh, Francis Koku Dogbertor, Kwabena Azuma (alias Thunder), Mohammed Sekey alias (Liberia), Mustapher Yahaha alias (Staff), Hope Motey, Daniel Yevugah, Larweh Dogblo, John Kwame Wogbo, Wisdom Kuvor and Gabriel Godfred Governor.

Others are Michael Olaga alias (Sadat), Abednego Edo Dotse, Lawson Viku, Gabrial Viku, Wisdom Viku, Charles Ashiab, Zortorvi Kenni, Nene Isaac Kojo Amanor, John Fiagbenu and James Tamakloe.

