Court directs UTAG and NLC to settle matter out of court before February 10

The NLC is seeking an interlocutory injunction from the High Court in Accra to compel the lecturers to return to work.

The lecturers, who are demanding better conditions of service, said the labour commission has failed to resolve the stalemate.

Pulse Ghana

When the case was called on Thursday, February 3, 2022, counsel for NLC Eva Amihere told the court that, they have two applications to move.

She stated that the first application is a motion for the enforcement of the directives issued by NLC on January 13, 2022, for UTAG to return to the lecture halls.

But the presiding judge Justice Lordship Justice Frank Rockson Aboadwe requested to meet the party in chambers.

Earlier, the Executive Secretary of the National Labour Commission, Ofosu Asamoah said the lecturers do not have a strong case.

He told Accra-based Citi FM that "We have till Thursday to go to court. So we will just wait to make our case. The Court will decide the next move. If indeed UTAG has a point as they insist, the Court will decide that. What matters is that whatever happens is in the best interest of Ghanaians.