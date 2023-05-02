Court dismisses Rev. Kusi Boateng’s contempt case against Okudzeto

The Court also fined Rev. Kusi Boateng a cost of ten thousand Ghana cedis (10000).

Reverend Kusi Boateng filed a motion, praying the court to commit Mr Ablakwa to prison for his conduct.

The opposition lawmaker had kicked a writ meant to be served on him by a court bailiff on Friday, February 3.

He had given the pretext that he was on his way to Parliament when the bailiff approached him at the forecourt of Accra-based Metro TV to be served Rev Kusi Boateng’s writ.

Speaking to journalists after the dismissal of the case on Tuesday May 2, Mr Ablakwa said the dismissal “gives us the verve, it gives impetus, it gives us more drive, more inspiration to keep doing what is right in in the national interest. Nothing is going to stop us now. We are no longer going to be distracted by all of these shenanigans, the abuse of the judicial process.

“I am glad that the judge really stamped the authority of the court and cleared this out of the way, dismissed it and awarded cost so that we can focus really on the work we are doing for God and country.”

The writ was to restrain the lawmaker from further making pronouncements on the clergyman’s case of double identity because the matter was before the Commission on Human Rights and Administrative Justice (CHRAJ).

