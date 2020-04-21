The convicts are Amadi Mine, Precious Aboy-Iyen, Marshal Oviegjare, Godsway Fejiro, Elliot Sharker and David Amos.

They were arrested by the Ghana Police last week for organizing a birthday party at Teshie while the coronavirus was in place.

Each of the convicts was sentenced to a fine of 1,200 penalty units (GH¢14,400) by the court, presided over by Ms Afia Owusua Appiah.

All the six pleaded guilty to conspiracy not to comply with restrictions imposed by the Imposition of Restrictions Act, 2020 (Act 1012) and failure to comply with Act 1012.

In default, the six convicts will each serve five years in prison.