Sergeant Ebenezer Akrofi was handed the fine sentence on his own plea by the La District Motor court.

In default, he will serve a six-month sentence in prison.

Sergeant Asiedu of the Accra Regional SWAT Unit used his unregistered motorcycle to hit the car transporting the Ghanaian Times journalists.

The police officer is reported to have ignored the accident and went further to skip traffic.

The journalists confronted him and upon trying to record the ensuing exchanges, the police officers pounced on them and physically assaulted them.

Meanwhile, the police administration has interdicted Sergeant Akrofi and two other officers for their role in the assault.