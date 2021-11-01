The court fined him an amount of GHS 1,800.
Court fines reckless Mercedes Benz driver caught in viral video GHS 1,800
A Kaneshie District Court has fined Kofi Buckman, the driver of a Mercedez Benz that was captured in a viral video driving recklessly.
Mr. Buckman was arraigned for court initially on Monday October 25 but he could not show up due to poor health.
In the video, Kofi was seen whilst at a traffic stop, drove out of his lane to the middle of a cross-road intersection in Accra, where he drifted his car for fun, spinning it in middle of the road before speeding off.
