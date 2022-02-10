RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Court grants ASEPA’s Mensah Thompson GHS 50,000 bail

Evans Annang

An Accra High Court has granted the Executive Director of ASEPA, Mensah Thompson a bail in the region of GHS 50,000.

Mensah Thompson
Mensah Thompson

Mr. Thompson also pleaded not guilty to two criminal charges of publication of false news and offensive conduct conducive to the breach of peace.

Police Prosecutor, Inspector Ebenezer Tei Okuffo, told the Kaneshie District Court that Mensah Thompson’s post had the potential of inciting the youth against the family of President Akufo-Addo.

He told the court that “there are places we have to take the accused person to, to elicit some information” as part of the investigations; and prayed the court to remand Mr. Thompson.

According to the Prosecutor, Mr. Thompson had been extended an invitation to the Police Station on January 14, to aid the police in the investigation, but he refused to honour the invitation and turned himself in only when he got wind of an arrest warrant secured against him.

Mensah Thompson, ASEPA boss
Mensah Thompson, ASEPA boss Pulse Ghana

Mr. Thompson put up a Facebook post last year alleging that President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s relatives used the presidential jet on a shopping spree in the United Kingdom. He subsequently retracted the post and apologized for it.

He is also to report to the investigating officer at the Teshie District Police Command at least twice a week.

Evans Annang

