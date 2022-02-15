Court grants Assin North MP GHS100,000 bail

In court on Tuesday, February 15, 2022, the MP denied any wrongdoing to all five charges levelled against him.

The State on February 3, charged James Gyakye Quayson, the MP for Assin North with five counts including perjury.

Mr Quayson, who contested the Parliamentary seat of the Assin North Constituency and won on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress, has had his seat declared vacant by the Cape Coast High Court of his Canadian nationality switch. But he has since filed an appeal.

Alfred Tuah-Yeboah, a Deputy Attorney General argued that, though the prosecution does not oppose the grant of bail, “it is our fervent prayer that he is not granted self-recognisance bail in view of what has happened.

“We also suggest that he deposit his passport to the registrar of the Honourable court. We proposed reasonable conditions of two public servants as sureties to ensure the accused avail himself,” he told the court.

Mr Tsikata, counsel for the accused drew the court attention to the police granting him self-recognisance bail after pending down his statement.

He said self recognisance bail is the appropriate bail condition for the accused person.