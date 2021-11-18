Court issues bench warrant for the arrest of former MASLOC CEO

In a report by the Daily Guide, court had granted Madam Attionu leave to travel and asked her to return to court on October 6, 2021, but she failed to do so.

The court adjourned the case to November 16, 2021, but the accused person again failed to make an appearance with her legal counsel telling the court that the hospital she was attending in America has sent a letter.

According to Samuel Osei Sarfo who held a brief for Agbesi Dakpasi, the accused person needed to undergo another scan having gone through a previous one.

The defense counsel told the court that it received the letter from the hospital in America on Monday and were yet to file it in court. He thus prayed that the case be adjourned to December 10, 2021.

The presiding judge in her ruling however said “I will not sit here and know the law and decide not to use it.” Justice Asare-Botwe who was not convinced by the arguments of the defense counsel thus issued a bench warrant for the arrest of Madam Tamakloe and adjourned the case to December 15, 2021.

Sedinam Tamakloe Attionu and Daniel Axin are in court on allegations of stealing, causing financial loss of GHC93 million to the state among other charges.