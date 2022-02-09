RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Court issues criminal summons against Assin North MP

Authors:

Evans Annang

The embattled National Democratic Congress (NDC) Member of Parliament Assin North, James Quayson has been served with criminal summons by an Accra High Court.

He is to appear before the court and stand trial on counts of forgery and deception.

He is said to have held dual citizenship at the time he contested the election which is against the laws of Ghana.

In the latest criminal summons, the court said in the event the MP is not found, the criminal summons should be posted at the residence of the MP at Manet in Accra.

Court officials say they have been unsuccessful in serving the Assin North MP with the necessary court processes.

A bailiff of the High Court told the court on Wednesday that, upon arrival at Mr. Quayson’s Accra residence, he was informed that the legislator was not in, but he actually suspected that the lawmaker was indoors but was only evading service.

Director of Public Prosecutions, Yvonne Atakorah Oboubisa, prayed the Court to serve a criminal summon on Mr. Quayson to urge him to respond to the Court.

She informed the Court that notice of service had been posted on Mr. Quayson’s residence when the Bailiff could not gain direct access to him to serve him.

Authors:

Evans Annang Evans Annang Content Associate at Pulse Ghana with interests in politics and local news.

