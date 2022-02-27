Court orders NDC MP to pay ¢100k damages, retract, apologise to MCE in 3 weeks

The Court, presided over by Justice Patience Mills-Tetteh, also restrained the MP together with his assigns, agents and privies from making further defamatory comments against Arthur.

“The MCE on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, filed a defamation suit against the MP following what he described as ‘defamatory comments’ about him by Mr Ricketts-Hagan after his confirmation as MCE.

“In reference to a press conference held by Mr Ricketts-Hagan after the confirmation of Mr Arthur as MCE, the MP was alleged to have used unsavoury words to describe the MCE.

READ ALSO: Government releases details of persons to help Ghanaians stranded in Ukraine

“In the writ, Mr Arthur prayed the court to restrain Mr Ricketts-Hagan, his agents from further publishing defamatory statements against his person.

“A statement of claim accompanying the writ of the MCE said Mr Ricketts -Hagan knew that the statements he published about him were untrue but went ahead to publish same.

“Mr Arthur said in the writ that although he was successfully approved by the assembly members as MCE, the MP was bent on tarnishing his image with unprintable words.

“It said the statements were made in an environment where the plaintiff (MCE) was well known and was still performing his political duties.