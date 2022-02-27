RADP / Pulse Ghana  >  news  >  local

Court orders NDC MP to pay ¢100k damages, retract, apologise to MCE in 3 weeks

National Democratic Congress (NDC) MP for Cape Coast South, George Kweku Ricketts-Hagan has been ordered to pay GH¢100,000 in damages and another cost of GH¢5000 to the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE) for Cape Coast within three weeks.

The Cape Coast High Court further ordered the lawmaker to retract defamatory statements he made against Ernest Arthur through a press conference and render an apology to him, according to the Gnana News Agency.

The Court, presided over by Justice Patience Mills-Tetteh, also restrained the MP together with his assigns, agents and privies from making further defamatory comments against Arthur.

The MCE on Tuesday, October 26, 2021, filed a defamation suit against the MP following what he described as ‘defamatory comments’ about him by Mr Ricketts-Hagan after his confirmation as MCE.

“In reference to a press conference held by Mr Ricketts-Hagan after the confirmation of Mr Arthur as MCE, the MP was alleged to have used unsavoury words to describe the MCE.

READ ALSO: Government releases details of persons to help Ghanaians stranded in Ukraine

In the writ, Mr Arthur prayed the court to restrain Mr Ricketts-Hagan, his agents from further publishing defamatory statements against his person.

“A statement of claim accompanying the writ of the MCE said Mr Ricketts -Hagan knew that the statements he published about him were untrue but went ahead to publish same.

“Mr Arthur said in the writ that although he was successfully approved by the assembly members as MCE, the MP was bent on tarnishing his image with unprintable words.

“It said the statements were made in an environment where the plaintiff (MCE) was well known and was still performing his political duties.

“Mr Arthur said the statements by Mr Ricketts-Hagan which were broadcast in the media nationwide had seriously injured his reputation and brought him into public ridicule and contempt,” the GNA reports.

